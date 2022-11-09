Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,022 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Atlas Technical Consultants worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.3% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 126.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 28.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 349,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 77,630 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at $22,673,000. Institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Performance

Shares of ATCX opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $260.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Atlas Technical Consultants Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants ( NASDAQ:ATCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

