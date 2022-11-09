Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,106 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 0.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,020,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 6,539,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,146 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 22.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,696,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 686,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after buying an additional 266,072 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,523,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 3.9 %

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $662.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.