Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Smart Sand worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at $944,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Smart Sand by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Smart Sand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $117.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,416,411.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,982,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,337,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

