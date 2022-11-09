Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,536 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 251.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LendingClub by 1,610.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LendingClub Trading Down 2.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of LC stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.91.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.