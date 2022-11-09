Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 60.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 348,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,014,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $971.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32.

In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,261,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $34,304.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $487,614. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

