Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AAT opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.28%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,987,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,105,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 16,700 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $511,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,677,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,598,109.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,987,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,105,689.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 269,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,477. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.