Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $210,000 Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 1,468.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $91,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

