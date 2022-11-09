Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $216,000 Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,394,000 after buying an additional 52,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in iRobot by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 346,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on iRobot to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities lowered iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

iRobot stock opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

