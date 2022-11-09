Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $223,000 Stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,522 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Postal Realty Trust worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $227,279.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 248,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $293.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $20.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 671.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSTL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

