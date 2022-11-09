Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $242,000 Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,106 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $662.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 20.59% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

