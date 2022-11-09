Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In related news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Price Performance

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

