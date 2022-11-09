Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $257,000 Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Haynes International worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAYN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAYN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Haynes International stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $650.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

