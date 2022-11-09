Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $258,000 Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HURN. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $2,382,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 480,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 178,504 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,913.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.