Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $276,000 Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FULT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

