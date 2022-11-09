Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $283,000 Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,375 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Shore Bancshares worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 100.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

