Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $308,000 Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at $2,472,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,687,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 104.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 43.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $977.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.59.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.75 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 22.24%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.