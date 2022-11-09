Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,760 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,068,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 784,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 387,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 785.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 326,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 32.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 860,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 211,274 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

NYSE:SHC opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.27. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

