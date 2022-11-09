Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Haynes International worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAYN stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $650.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.16. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $52.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAYN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

