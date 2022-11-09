Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $189,000 in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Teekay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TK. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teekay by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 70,878 shares during the period. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TK stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

