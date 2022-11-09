Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $193,000 in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,779 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $103,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 171,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $55,371.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,769,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,130,348.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Kevin Riley sold 3,779 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $103,922.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 171,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 39,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,973 and sold 74,131 shares valued at $1,895,470. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REPX opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $637.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $88.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. Research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

