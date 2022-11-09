Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $221,000 in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archaea Energy by 195.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after buying an additional 4,034,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 43.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,550,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after buying an additional 469,660 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,417,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,085,000 after purchasing an additional 278,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Archaea Energy by 8,283.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 199.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,241,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 826,571 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Archaea Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.21. Archaea Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

