Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $257,000 in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SunOpta by 67.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SunOpta news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,863. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STKL stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 1.52.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. SunOpta had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.56 million. Equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.