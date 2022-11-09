Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $267,000 in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,088 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWI. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter worth $14,723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,793,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 75.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 460,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 197,546 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
