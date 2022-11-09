Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $272,000 in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 13,656,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 394.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,865,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRBR stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $29.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

BRBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

