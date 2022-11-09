Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of AxoGen worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 187,205 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 35,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AxoGen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

