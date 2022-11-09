Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $293,000 Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPE opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Callon Petroleum

CPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

