Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $298,000 Investment in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Berkeley Lights at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at $174,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Berkeley Lights Stock Performance

BLI opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Stories

