Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of eHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of eHealth by 9.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in eHealth by 2.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,652,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in eHealth by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 672,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 269.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 471,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

eHealth stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.08. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eHealth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

