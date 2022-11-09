Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

