Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Provention Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Provention Bio by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Provention Bio from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.36. Provention Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $9.10.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

