Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 10,488 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 114.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SI-BONE worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 64.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,703,000 after acquiring an additional 82,189 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46,086 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $137,714.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,426.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $137,714.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,426.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,463 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $94,455.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,557.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,916 shares of company stock valued at $468,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SI-BONE Trading Down 24.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.13. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 8.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. The business had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Recommended Stories

