Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 17,938 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 4.1 %

About Community Health Systems

CYH stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. The company has a market cap of $410.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

