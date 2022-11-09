Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 25,029 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 2,997.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on IOVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.