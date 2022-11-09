Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of CompoSecure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMPO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,095.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,908,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,515,610.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,095.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,908,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,515,610.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Donald G. Basile sold 54,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $345,940.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,727,316 shares in the company, valued at $36,253,910.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 141,751 shares of company stock worth $732,456 and have sold 1,041,317 shares worth $5,973,420. 23.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

