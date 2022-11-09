Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 101,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of VTEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in VTEX by 2,701.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285,808 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in VTEX by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 667,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter worth $8,747,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth $8,303,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 1.8% during the first quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 948,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

VTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Itau BBA Securities lowered VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on VTEX in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on VTEX in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VTEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. VTEX has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.98 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 51.38%. As a group, analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

