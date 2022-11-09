Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vivid Seats by 66.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.7% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $147.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEAT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

