Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Teekay as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teekay by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teekay in the first quarter worth about $595,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 70,878 shares during the last quarter. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $463.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Teekay

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

