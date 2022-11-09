Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 26,088 SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,088 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SolarWinds by 113.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after buying an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth about $6,793,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 460,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 197,546 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $17.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

