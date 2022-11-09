Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 28,990 Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 25,183.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 5.08.

NASDAQ:VWE opened at 2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of 3.46 and a 200-day moving average of 6.44. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52 week low of 2.22 and a 52 week high of 12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $138.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. The firm had revenue of 75.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 76.70 million. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

