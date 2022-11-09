Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 44,359 Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Ashford Hospitality Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 281.8% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 216,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 159,937 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,285,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 92,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

NYSE:AHT opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

