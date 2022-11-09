Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tidewater by 131.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tidewater

Several research firms have commented on TDW. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.