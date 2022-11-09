Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of DXP Enterprises worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,425,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $567.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $367.81 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

