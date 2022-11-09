Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,522 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Postal Realty Trust worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 190,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 40,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 284,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $227,279.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 248,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $293.08 million, a P/E ratio of 111.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 671.48%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

