Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,012 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $281,795.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,013.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLRX shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.26. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,109.19% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Stories

