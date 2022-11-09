Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,473 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Smart Sand worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $2,416,411.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,982,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,337,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SND opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.66. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

