Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 123,012 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,012 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 79.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 216,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 411,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,013.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,596.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a negative net margin of 1,109.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLRX shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

