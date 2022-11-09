Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,460 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter worth $239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

OneSpan Price Performance

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $21.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.78.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

