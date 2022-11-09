Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,407 Shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of LL Flooring worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in LL Flooring by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

LL Flooring Trading Up 0.9 %

LL Flooring Profile

Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.18. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.