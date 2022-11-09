Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 37,301 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

