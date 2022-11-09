Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,950 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.2% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 544,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,994 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 389,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 127,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 222,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $136.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 103.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

